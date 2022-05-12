Sports
PV Sindhu-led India crash out of Uber Cup, lose 0-3 to Thailand in quarters | Badminton News – Times of India
BANGKOK: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu fought onerous earlier than dropping to Ratchanok Intanon because the Indian girls’s badminton group crashed out of the Uber Cup Finals after being drubbed 0-3 by Thailand within the quarterfinals, right here on Thursday.
World No. 7 Sindhu was off color for the second consecutive day as she squandered one-game result in go down 21-18, 17-21, 12-21 in opposition to Intanon, ranked eighth, in a 59-minute first girls’s singles match.
The defeat means Sindhu now trails Intanon 4-7 on head-to-head document.
India had been down 0-2 when the ladies’s doubles pair of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi misplaced 16-21, 13-21 in opposition to the Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.
It was no higher for Aakarshi Kashyap, who surrendered 16-21, 11-21 to Pornpawee Chochuwong within the second singles match that lasted 42 minutes.
As Thailand took an unassailable 3-0 lead, the remaining two matches of the tie turned redundant and weren’t performed.
In the second girls’s doubles contest, the Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly was to face Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard, whereas Ashmita Chaliha was scheduled to play Busanan Ongbamrungphan.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sindhu misplaced in straight video games 15-21, 14-21 in opposition to world quantity 4 An Seyoung in India’s last Group D match, the place it was blanked 0-5 by Korea.
But the loss hardly made any distinction as India, by then, had already sealed a quarterfinal berth after making certain a top-two end within the group after back-to-back victories over Canada and USA.
The Indian males’s group will play Malaysia within the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup Final later within the day.
