PV Sindhu recreates Thalapathy Vijay’s hook steps from Arabic Kuthu. Watch

Arabic Kuthu, a observe from Thalapathy Vijay’s film Beast, has turned out to be a success amongst folks on social media, particularly Instagram. There are many who’re nonetheless posting movies showcasing their cool dance strikes whereas grooving to this quantity. And, the newest one got here from ace badminton participant PV Sindhu. Taking to Instagram she posted a video of herself recreating the hook steps that Vijay showcases.

Sindhu posted the video with nothing else however the title of the track and two emoticons. She wrote, “Arabic Kuthu,” and added a a number of musical notes emoticon together with a winking face emoji.

The video opens to point out her wearing denims and a prime whereas standing at what seems to be a terrace. Throughout the video she aces the cool strikes.

Take a glance on the video:

The video has been posted about 14 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued a number of likes, together with one from Sania Mirza. Till now, the clip has amassed almost 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback.

“Aww,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Awesome,” commented one other. “Lovely,” posted a 3rd. “Dance on a KGF song,” requested a fourth. Many showcased their reactions utilizing coronary heart or hearth emoticons.

What are your ideas on the video?