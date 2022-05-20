PV Sindhu Seizes Semi-final Spot In Thailand Open With Win Over Akane Yamaguchi | Badminton News

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu eked out a three-game win over world no 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to make it to the semi-finals of the Thailand Open Super 500 match on Friday. The sixth seeded Indian prevailed 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 over second seeded Japanese in 51 minutes to arrange a conflict with Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China. The final time the duo performed, the match was marred by controversy with Sindhu being penalised a degree by the umpire for delaying techniques in the course of the Badminton Asia Championships semifinals.

Sindhu got here into the match with a 13-9 head-to-head file and dished out one other effective efficiency to notch up her 14th victory over the reigning World Champion.

Nothing separated the 2 within the preliminary section with Sindhu relying on her cross court docket slices and drops to hassle Yamaguchi, who blew a three-point result in permit the Indian transfer to a 11-9 break.

Yamaguchi reeled off 5 match factors, just for Sindhu return the favour with seven straight factors to maneuver to a 19-14 lead.

Sindhu, nevertheless, despatched the shuttle lengthy earlier than shifting to 5 recreation factors and sealing it when an off-balance Yamaguchi despatched the shuttle to the web once more.

Yamaguchi seemed a bit passive as her actions weren’t clean and recreation erratic, permitting Sindhu to leap to a 11-5 benefit on the interval after profitable 10 of the final 11 factors with out a lot ado.

Sindhu produced a smash on her rival’s backhand after which adopted it up with one other cross court docket return to assemble many factors.

After the break, Sindhu was referred to as for a service fault and shortly Yamaguchi fought her strategy to 11-13 earlier than going lengthy. The Japanese performed some good pictures to claw again at 16-16.

A fast smash and a exact on the road return gave two recreation factors to the Japanese. Sindhu saved two however faltered on her serve after which despatched the shuttle lengthy because the match went to the decider.

Sindhu went into the mid-game invervals with a six level benefit within the third recreation. Yamaguchi gave the impression to be going through downside along with her again, which affected her strokeplay.

Sindhu led 15-11 when Yamaguchi dedicated errors in her return to serve. The Indian quickly unleashed her smashes and one other punch-clear gave her eight match factors, which she transformed on second try.