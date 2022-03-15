PV Sindhu showcases cool moves while grooving to Mayakirriye. Watch

PV Sindhu typically takes to Instagram to share movies of herself participating in newest on-line traits. Those are the clips that depart folks amazed too. Just like her newest video the place she is seen grooving to the Tamil tune Mayakirriye. The tune has gained reputation amongst netizens, particularly the customers of Instagram. Just like Sindhu, many have posted movies showcasing their strikes to the hit quantity.

“Dance is the joy of movement,” she wrote whereas posting the video. She additionally added a number of hashtags, #livelifetothefullest, #lovethelifeyoulive, and #reelitfeelit. The video opens to indicate her in a blue denim and a pink jacket. She can also be seen sporting a hat.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 22 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 2.1 lakh likes and the numbers are shortly growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. Many expressed their reactions through the use of hearth or coronary heart emoticons.

“Always my favourite,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Cute,” shared one other. “Multitalented,” commented a 3rd. “Wow,” expressed a 3rd.

A couple of days in the past one other video of PV Sindhu wowed folks. The video reveals the ace badminton participant participating within the Kacha Badam development. In the video she showcased hook steps to this viral dance development.

What are your ideas on the video posted by PV Sindhu?