Q&A: African Land Forces Summit commanders on regional security, Ukraine, extremists | News24

The US Department of State’s Africa Regional Media Hub lately hosted a press briefing for journalists from internationally.

The journalists put inquiries to US Army Major-General Andrew M Rohling and Major-General Chikunkha Harrison Soko of the Land Forces Commander in Malawi.

Rholing stated the safety issues of Africa have been a priority for the US’s European allies.

The US Department of State’s Africa Regional Media Hub on Thursday hosted a press briefing for journalists from internationally who put inquiries to US Army Major-General Andrew M. Rohling and Major-General Chikunkha Harrison Soko, of the Land Forces Commander, Malawi.

The two senior military commanders addressed the media on the ongoing African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) that introduced collectively 35 senior military officers from numerous African nations beneath United States Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Rohling is the commander of the US Army Southern European Task Force.

The questions and responses had been fastidiously chosen and edited for readability.

Does the US plan to ask Mali to make sure that its troops educated by the US will not take part in operations with the Wagner Group?

Rohling: That’s a little bit of a coverage query, so I can’t get in entrance of any coverage questions with reference to what the United States goes to take care of in Mali at that degree. But I can discuss a bit of bit concerning the Wagner Group as a result of they aren’t an organised, uniformed navy drive. They are mercenaries, and their missions usually are not the identical. They are there for their very own private pursuits. And so I’ll depart that at that for, at this level.

READ | US army general concerned about China and Russia’s growing influence in Africa

US-trained officers tried at the very least 9 coups and succeeded in at the very least eight throughout 5 West African nations alone. Why are attendees of US workout routines which might be designed to advertise stability, as an alternative, overthrowing the very governments the US is trying to bolster?

Rohling: The United States coverage is to advertise human rights, to advertise values, to advertise civil and democratic regulation throughout the nations. Exercises – or occasions resembling right now’s African Land Forces Summit carry these values to the forefront, and we’ll proceed to carry conferences and coaching workout routines that proceed to advertise human rights, human values, the ethos of the United States authorities, the United States Army, after which we’ll do our greatest to make sure that the nations that take part perceive what we’re coaching and can current a viable position mannequin for these nations.

What would you say are the safety linkages between Africa and Europe, or quite between Africa and Nato and what do these linkages imply for Russia’s navy ambitions with Africa?

Soko: The navy ought to all the time collaborate. What impacts Europe additionally impacts Africa. What impacts Africa, impacts the entire of Europe.

As we’re saying – as we’re speaking now, fuel costs are going up due to what has affected Europe and that won’t spare Africa. Africa can be affected too. So it is necessary that we come collectively and talk about the problems of world peace and it is precisely what we’re doing in the mean time.

Rohling: The safety issues of Africa have been a priority of our European allies. So regardless of what’s occurring in Ukraine, our European allies have a vested concern and curiosity in Africa and so they’re right here as a part of our allies and a part of our companions throughout Africa to assist additional safety and stability in Africa. So regardless of present occasions, it stays – the safety and stability of Africa stay as necessary to our European allies right now as they did earlier than.

READ | US restricts visas for Somali officials accused of undermining democracy

What are present and future plans to struggle the Al-Shabaab terrorist group in Somalia and within the Horn of Africa?

Rohling: General Townsend (US Army) testified earlier than the United States senate and was requested an analogous query and I’ll solely recap his reply, which was he has given his suggestions to his civilian management. They are these choices. Once they, our civilian management, make these coverage selections, the United States AFRICOM and, subsequently, the Southern European Task Force will then act in accordance with these actions. So for me to remark additional would restrict our civilian management’s skill to make selections.

Would you say Africa’s partnership with the US has improved safety on the continent, and the way?

Soko: Malawi Defence Force has been a accomplice of the United States ever since. In reality, we a number of instances educated with the United States. A very good instance is once we are doing our deployment coaching for, for instance, the UN missions, we all the time accomplice with the United States. So they’re our validators.

Believe me, a Malawian soldier when deployed into any mission will carry out any responsibility that the UN requires. All that could be a credit score to the United States Army, and we’re nonetheless persevering with as we’re speaking now; in two weeks’ time, we may have a delegation from the United States Army as our company for the Malawi Defence Force.

How are the US and African land forces beneath your command partnering with the West African area, like Nigeria, to resolve the insecurity challenges plaguing the area?

Soko: The speedy enlargement of Sahel-based violent extremists exterior of Mali and Burkina Faso requires stronger worldwide motion and so the AFRICOM and Southern European Task Force are key in that exercise. I might spotlight one space the place we’re, and that’s with our safety drive help battalions and the place they’re throughout West Africa. Specifically, proper now we have now a robust Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) in Ghana. We had discussions with the land and drive commander from Nigeria and checked out ways in which we are able to increase the safety drive help capabilities in Nigeria to assist promote regional peace and stability.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by way of the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.