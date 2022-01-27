Q&A | Does the AU have the political will to bring sanity to Burkina Faso, a country dogged by coups | News24

The fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in Libya fuelled Jihadist operations.

News24 spoke to Emmanuel Matambo, a senior researcher in North African politics for the Centre for Africa-China Studies.

He spoke about components round Burkina Faso’s coup historical past.

Since 1966, Burkina Faso has been dogged by coups. What’s the key drawback for the nation to transition right into a democracy?

The nation itself was conceived by the key affect France nonetheless holds on Francophone Africa. So, the French will at all times help these they suppose will maintain these international locations in France’s orbit.

Another purpose, is that the current historical past of Burkina Faso has to do with how Thomas Sankara grew to become president. Sankara was murdered in 1987 by Blaise Compaoré, who later went on to rule for about 27 years. These confluent components contribute to creating an unstable nation.

Burkina Faso is confronted with critical Jihadists assaults. Won’t the coup compromise the state’s safety and result in many different overthrows in future?

Burkina Faso, identical to Nigeria, Mali and Chad, have been dogged by insurgents. This was made worse in 2011 after the collapse of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in Libya.

Demonstrators gathering in Ouagadougou to indicate help for the army. They are holding an image of Colonel Aissimi Goita (left) and of Liutenent Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. AFP OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP

The fall of Gaddafi made it simple for the switch of small arms to be smuggled throughout the border into Mali, Burkina Faso and the remainder of West Africa.

We ought to brace for extra woes in West Africa as a result of international locations are failing to offer jobs for the youths that may discourage them from being recruited by insurgents.

Should the Economic Community of West African States be blamed for the turmoil in Burkina Faso?

The bloc should not be blamed. Burkina Faso finds itself on this scenario as a result of they’ve been prostrate in coping with Jihadists.

Last yr in November, 49 army law enforcement officials and 4 civilians had been massacred close to a gold mine in Inata – and there have been deep considerations within the military that they did not have President Christian Kaboré’s help. That’s why the federal government was overthrown.

How completely different is the Burkina Faso coup from the traditional African coup?

This authorities was overthrown not as a result of it wasn’t democratic. Kabore was voted in in 2015 and re-elected in 2020. The troopers felt let down, that is why they took energy.

A person buys a newspaper with the image of Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the chief of the mutiny and of the Patriotic Movement for the Protection and the Restauration. AFP OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP

Does the African Union (AU) have the capability to carry sanity to Burkina Faso?

The AU has the capability, however whether or not or not there is a political will – that’s the place issues change into problematic. There’s the Lomé Declaration for the AU, which says anybody who received energy by a coup should not win the organisation’s confidence.

The AU also needs to transfer past that and say these which were democratically elected ought to lead inside democratic ideas and be efficient leaders.

Is the army united in Burkina Faso to no less than run the nation?

We cannot belief the army to run a authorities as a result of a army’s function in a rustic is to make sure safety; to not be political leaders.

We noticed it in Mali, that after they style energy they are going to be reluctant handy over the reins of energy. All these components mixed present that the army shouldn’t be trusted. The Burkinabe folks ought to be sure that they return to the platform that they had after the ousting of Blaise Compaoré in 2014.

They ought to put a reputable transitional authorities and return to civilian rule. The AU ought to do extra there as a result of they’ve been reluctant in disciplining international locations, reminiscent of Chad, Guinea, Mali and Sudan. They shouldn’t make the identical mistake in Burkina Faso.

