Q&A | President Nyusi recycles ministers and rewards best friends, says leading Mozambique analyst | News24

President Filipe Nyusi’s secondary faculty buddy takes over the Public Works, Housing, and Water Resources ministry.

Critics says the brand new cupboard can not tackle the Cabo Delgado disaster in addition to Mozambique’s financial woes.

Surrounding himself with shut mates means a continuation of corrupt practices regardless of the hidden debt scandal embarrassment, says an analyst.

A case of recycling ministers, rewarding mates from way back to secondary faculty and perpetuating alleged corruption regardless of the hidden debt scandal that engulfed one of many poorer nations in southern Africa, is what Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi’s cupboard reshuffle is about, says a number one Mozambican scholar and political analyst.

Professor Adriano Alfredo Nuvunga, the Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Steering Committee of the Mozambique Human Rights Defenders Network (RMDDH) spoke to News24.

His tackle the cupboard reshuffle

What Nyusi has finished is to recycle ministers. So the brand new finance minister Ernesto Max Elias Tonela was in mineral assets and vitality. That man is Nyusi’s greatest buddy; they had been mates earlier than he was president. Tonela is an accountant, he understands accounts, however you do not want an accountant to run finance and the financial system. You want an economist.

So this isn’t about technical capability, however friendships. The man who’s now minister of public works, housing and water assets, Carlos Alberto Fortes Mesquita, was in Nyusi’s first time period because the minister of transport and communication.

At the start of Nyusi’s present time period, he grew to become minister for exterior commerce and trade. Now he is right here and can be Nyusi’s longest buddy. They had been schoolmates at secondary faculty. So that is somebody he trusts, nothing to do with technical capability. The new Prime Minister, Adriano Maleiane, was finance minister since his first time period.

Why the reshuffle?

He needed to sack the prime minister, public works and inside waters minister in addition to the fisheries minister. So I had been considering he would convey within the heavyweights from Frelimo to empower him and enhance his picture vis-à-vis the Frelimo inside politics and pursuits. They have a congress in September. He did not do what we anticipated.

What’s the sport plan?

There’s no coverage shift right here, no coverage debates, this has nothing to do with addressing the important thing points within the nation. Particularly the Cabo Delgado state of affairs and the general Mozambique crises, financial and monetary.

The president and his trusted few

He stays in what he calls a technocrat authorities which is unable to ship something near that, however what we’ve seen to date is corruption. This has nothing to do with the hidden debt, it has to do with the continuation of the corruption schemes. Even the hidden debt scandal has not stopped Nyusi and his authorities from corruption.

