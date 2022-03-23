Q&A: When do I need to fill out Spain’s Covid health control form for travel?

Spain not too long ago relaxed a few of its journey necessities, for instance permitting unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen teenagers in in addition to third nation nationals who’ve a Covid-19 restoration certificates, however this doesn’t imply that each one Covid entry necessities have been relaxed.

One journey rule that has stayed fixed all through a lot of the pandemic is the necessity to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form earlier than arrival into the nation.

In Spanish it’s known as the Formulario de Control Sanintario, FCS for shortm and it’s obtainable on each the Spain Travel Health web site and the app.

This kind lets you get a QR code which you have to present each earlier than departure for Spain and upon arrival in Spain. You don’t must fill it out once more when leaving Spain however you need to remember that the nation you’re travelling to might need its personal passenger locator kind.

Even although it has been in use since 2020, there’s nonetheless some confusion concerning who has to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form and beneath what circumstances.

Here’s all the things you want to know.

Q: Do I nonetheless must fill out a Health Control Form if I’m flying to Spain?

A: Yes. Spain nonetheless requires all arriving flight passengers to fill out a Health Control Form 48 hours earlier than touchdown within the nation.

The authorities web site states: “All persons entering Spain from other countries, including international transits, regardless of their nationality, age or any other consideration, in compliance with the provisions of Royal Decree-Law 8/2021, of 4 May, and current legislation relative to the health controls to be carried out at the points of entry into Spain”. This will not be fully true in apply, as you will notice within the part beneath.

Each kind is private and is just legitimate for a single journey. In the case that the traveller is a minor or can’t fill out the shape themselves, a dad or mum or guardian can be accountable to do it for them.

Q: What if I’m travelling to Spain by ferry?

A: If you’re travelling to Spain by sea, there’s a separate Health Control Form to fill out. This might be accessed by way of the identical hyperlink. On the homepage, you will notice a pop-up display screen with one button for these travelling to Spain by air and one other one for these travelling by sea, to entry the particular maritime Health Control Form. You can even entry it instantly here.

Q: What if I’m travelling to Spain by practice, bus or automotive?

A: Currently, the Health Control Form necessities are solely in place for these coming into Spain by air or by sea. This signifies that if you happen to’re coming into Spain on land, akin to by automotive, bus or practice, you’re not obliged to finish the shape.

Remember although, if you happen to’re on land from a threat nation, you have to nonetheless present a vaccination certificates, a Covid-19 unfavourable take a look at consequence or a restoration certificates as chances are you’ll be stopped on the border and requested for proof.

Q: What if I’m simply transiting by Spain?

A: If you’re simply transiting by Spain by air or sea in your method to your remaining vacation spot, you’ll nonetheless must fill out the Health Control Form.

On the primary web page of the shape the place you full your passenger information, there’s a test field that claims: “Check here if your final destination is not Spain (only arrives in Spain in transit)”. This will present you’ll a particular transit QR code, which you have to current upon arrival on the airport in Spain.

Q: If Spain is my remaining vacation spot, do I nonetheless must fill out a PLF for every other nations I’m transiting by?

A: This fully depends upon which different nations you’re transiting by and your mode of transport.

The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form web site’s FAQs part says “Travellers travelling by car need to submit a PLF every time they enter a country that requires submission of dPLF.”

However, not all nations require this manner and guidelines differ between them. You might want to test the official data for every nation you cross by to search out out.

For instance, France states that solely arrivals coming by aircraft must fill out a kind, whereas Portugal like Spain says that these arriving by air and sea want to finish their locator card.

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health says that nobody coming into the nation is at present required to fill out a PLF.

Q: Do I nonetheless want to finish the Health Control Form if I’m resident in Spain and never coming for tourism functions?

Yes, all passengers together with residents and Spanish nationals, regardless of the place they reside should fill out a Health Control Form in the event that they’re arriving in Spain by air or sea.

This signifies that even if you happen to’re returning house to Spain after a visit, you’ll nonetheless be required to fill out the shape, except you’re arriving by land.

Q: How far upfront of my journey can/ought to I fill out my Spanish Health Control Form?

You can solely fill out your kind inside the 48 hours earlier than your flight because the Spanish authorities needs the knowledge to be as up-to-date as doable.

Q: What occurs if I overlook to fill out my Spanish Health Control Form?

There is not any official point out by Spanish authorities about what ought to occur in such circumstances however there are eyewitness accounts of airport employees requiring Spain-bound passengers to fill out the FCS kind on the airport earlier than being allowed to journey to Spain.

