Qantas announces two new mega-flights

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has introduced the return of one of many airline’s most bold plans, direct flights from Sydney to London and New York.

Ask any traveller in the event that they’d be pleased to spend virtually a whole day on a aircraft and so they’d almost definitely inform you it gave the impression of a nightmare.

But Aussies appear to like the ultra-long haul flights, in response to latest market analysis carried out by Qantas.

The nationwide service introduced Project Sunrise final 12 months, a plan to fly direct between Sydney and New York and Sydney and London.

Qantas presently flies direct to London from Darwin, a 17.5 hour flight and beforehand flew between Perth and London earlier than the border closures.

Speaking at a press convention yesterday after Qantas revealed its half yearly outcomes, CEO Alan Joyce stated Project Sunrise was again on the desk, two years after the Covid pandemic put a pause on these plans.

“Work has also resumed on Project Sunrise. Our latest customer research shows the demand for direct long-haul flights is even stronger than it was pre-Covid, so our focus on delivering non-stop services from Sydney and Melbourne to New York and London remains,” he stated.

Mr Joyce stated it was a “pleasant surprise” that Aussies had been so eager on longer flights.

“We can see it in practice in what we’re doing at the moment, but we’ve done a lot of research of our customers and we find that there was a step change to the original business case and people’s desire to fly direct, to where it is now,” he stated.

“We don’t think that’s a surprise but we’re probably pleasantly surprised at how much of a step change there was.”

Qantas is working via ordering planes environment friendly sufficient to run Project Sunrise, with Mr Joyce saying the airline hoped to begin the ultra-long haul flights by 2025.

Qantas is ditching stopover flights the place potential.

“When we introduced (flights to) India again – to Delhi – we saw massive demand, because people love to fly direct,” Mr Joyce stated.

“With the reinduction of our flights from Darwin to London, we saw massive demand again. It’s our strongest performing service since the relaunch of the international operation in November.”

Perth to Rome would be the subsequent long-haul flight launched by Qantas, in June, and the airline can be talking with Johannesburg Airport in South Africa about potential flights.

“(Perth to Rome) is a direct service. We think we’ll do very well on that service. And we’d like to start Perth to Johannesburg, and we’re working through with the airport on allowing people to fly direct there,” he stated.

Qantas CFO Vanessa Hudson stated the airline remained “confident” Aussies would bounce at Project Sunrise flights.

“On Project Sunrise, we’re feeling really confident around the demand,” she stated.

“We’ve done market research … that shows that demand for this kind of service is increasing across all cabins of the aircraft.

“We’re also seeing that this is supported by what we’re seeing on the Boeing 787, of the direct flights from Darwin to London. And when we return to Perth, we’re really confident that we’ll see that back as well.”