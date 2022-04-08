Qantas CEO blames passengers for Sydney Airport delays amid shortage of security staff

Certis, a Singaporean firm, is promoting for a number of “aviation screening officers” on the airport. “No security licence required,” the job commercial says. Successful candidates can be given 160 hours’ paid coaching and the corporate pays $2000 for the necessary Certificate II in Transport Security and Protection course. A spokeswoman mentioned the safety firm would offer a press release concerning the delays. Mr Joyce additionally blamed the maligned COVID close-contact guidelines for inflicting a “high level of absenteeism” of as much as 18 per cent.

Qantas and Jetstar are working at 110 per cent of pre-COVID home capability for the Easter interval, in one of many busiest Easters the airline has ever had. Sydney Airport chief Geoff Culbert mentioned, “We’re facing a perfect storm at the moment. “Traffic numbers are picking up, travellers are inexperienced after two years of not travelling, and the close-contact rules are making it hard to fill shifts and staff the airport,” he mentioned. The airport is advising folks to reach two hours earlier than their flights, which is double the same old recommendation of 1 hour. Greg Hay, the airport’s common supervisor of operations, mentioned, “We’ve also noticed people are a little out of practice with security protocols, for example, not taking laptops and aerosols out of their bags at screening points, which is contributing to the queues.”

The Easter faculty vacation interval is historically one of many busiest instances for airports and airways, which have operated nicely under full capability prior to now two years as a consequence of COVID restrictions. Loading The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend is including to the elevated passenger numbers. At 11am on Friday, the most cost effective flight to Melbourne was $409. For Saturday, all besides one flight was greater than $300. The common least expensive Sydney-Melbourne airfare in March was $154. The least expensive Sydney-Melbourne flight subsequent Friday is $179 and Easter Saturday’s least expensive fare is $80. A Qantas spokeswoman mentioned the airline had added further workers to conduct “queue combing”, a technique of bringing folks ahead from the again of the road for flights departing quickly.