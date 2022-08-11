Qantas, Jetstar face more disruptions after engineers ready for strikes

Australia’s flag provider is dealing with industrial motion reminiscent of work stoppages in a pay stoush with its plane engineers, a improvement that might additional escalate the airport chaos for travellers.

At least 700 licensed plane engineers at Qantas, its price range offshoot Jetstar and its fly-in fly-out constitution service Network Aviation have voted to take industrial motion as early as subsequent Monday, which can culminate in work stoppages of as much as 12 hours and a refusal to work extra time.

More than 90 per cent of members of the Australian Licenses Aircraft Engineers Association (ALEA) who responded to a postal poll indicated their help for the extra time ban and strikes if the airways don’t enhance their provide of a wage freeze adopted by 2 per cent pay rises.

Qantas’ licensed engineers are getting ready for industrial motion by the top of the month. Credit:Bloomberg

Qantas’ engineers have requested for a one-off pay rise of 12 per cent whereas their counterparts at Jetstar have requested for a 15 per cent enhance over 4 years and people at Perth-based Network aviation search a 20 per cent increase over the identical four-year interval.