Qantas might have baggage but at least it’s not asleep at the wheel

It’s happened more than once recently. In April, the captain of a transatlantic flight also allegedly nodded off while at the controls of Italy’s new national carrier , ITA Airways.

I’m as appalled as the following passenger that our penny-pinching nationwide provider has outsourced so many roles. And whereas that’s no excuse, I wasn’t shocked yesterday to learn Alan Joyce’s apology to frequent flyers , whom he clearly feared may develop into much less frequent.

Australians are travelling once more. On event our baggage is even coming with us. But far too typically, notably for these flying with Qantas, the standard suitcase believes we’ve let it rip too quickly and prefers to proceed social distancing, at the very least from its proprietor.

Such alarming tales ought to placate these passengers inconvenienced by their luggage going astray. Commercial aviation has develop into an earthly miracle, and it’s a praise to the business that passengers complain about flight delays and misplaced baggage.

Airlines not often make the information for good causes. Like banks and telcos, we trash them every time doable. And whereas they’re all worthy of criticism every now and then – notably when income are prioritised on the expense of service – I can’t assist considering we are sometimes too fast to sentence these magnificent women and men of their flying machines.

I used to be flying from Singapore to Sydney when the captain introduced a 40-minute delay. This in any other case unremarkable man with stripes on his shoulders was transporting a number of hundred souls in a class-conscious rocket throughout oceans and deserts, but when he introduced a minor delay we groaned in unison. We might have been shoved in like sardines, however there was nonetheless sufficient legroom for a knee-jerk response.

When we’re jet-lagged, flatulent and fed up with polystyrene meals, we typically overlook the operational intricacies of flying folks across the planet. Given the enormity of the duty, one thing will invariably impinge on the proper journey from A to B – if not a delay, then a seat that received’t recline, a dodgy headset, a leaky bathroom…