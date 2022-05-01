Qantas to confirm ultra-long London, New York flight plans
Qantas is anticipated to verify plans to launch flights connecting Australia’s east coast to London and New York continuous on Monday with a blockbuster order for brand new jets to function the ultra-long haul routes.
The airline has spent nearly 5 years working on so-called “Project Sunrise”, plotting record-breaking flights of greater than 20 hours, and is ready to verify an order for as much as a dozen Airbus A350-1000s at Sydney Airport on Monday morning.
Qantas had meant to launch its Sunrise flights in early 2023 however the COVID-19 pandemic put the undertaking on maintain.
An Airbus-owned A350 was on route from the airplane producer’s base in Toulouse, France and was as a consequence of contact down in Perth simply earlier than 7pm native time (9pm japanese time), in line with monitoring website FlightRadar24.
Industry sources, who spoke on the situation of anonymity, confirmed Monday’s announcement would additionally embrace the finalisation of Qantas’ home fleet substitute, which entails an order of as much as 134 Airbus A320neo and A220 plane over the following decade.
Loading
The A220 just isn’t at present utilized by any native airline. An A220 owned by airBaltic – which doesn’t normally fly to Australia – landed at Sydney Airport on Saturday night time, FlightRadar24 exhibits.
A spokesman for Qantas declined to touch upon Sunday. On Friday, the airline despatched journalists a media alert flagging a “significant announcement” at Sydney Airport on Monday.
The West Australian first reported that Monday’s announcement would contain confirming the large order with Airbus. Reuters additionally reported particulars of the order.