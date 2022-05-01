Qantas to confirm ultra-long London, New York flight plans

Qantas is anticipated to verify plans to launch flights connecting Australia’s east coast to London and New York continuous on Monday with a blockbuster order for brand new jets to function the ultra-long haul routes.

The airline has spent nearly 5 years working on so-called “Project Sunrise”, plotting record-breaking flights of greater than 20 hours, and is ready to verify an order for as much as a dozen Airbus A350-1000s at Sydney Airport on Monday morning.

A render of an Airbus A350-1000 in Qantas’ livery.

Qantas had meant to launch its Sunrise flights in early 2023 however the COVID-19 pandemic put the undertaking on maintain.

An Airbus-owned A350 was on route from the airplane producer’s base in Toulouse, France and was as a consequence of contact down in Perth simply earlier than 7pm native time (9pm japanese time), in line with monitoring website FlightRadar24.