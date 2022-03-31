Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup launches match ball ‘al-Rihla’ 

Former gamers Kaka and Iker Casillas had been available for the launch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match ball, al-Rihla, close to Doha on Wednesday (March 30).

FIFA claims that the 14th successive ball created by adidas for the FIFA World Cup travels quicker in flight than every other within the event’s historical past, which can help high-speed and high-quality video games.

Al-Rihla, ‘the journey’ in Arabic, was designed with sustainability as a precedence and is the primary FIFA World Cup ball to be made solely with water-based inks and glues.

Wednesday’s launch marked the beginning of al-Rihla’s journey to 10 cities the world over, together with stops in Dubai, Tokyo, Mexico City and New York.

