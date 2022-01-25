Qatar can’t help Europe much if Russian gas is interrupted

Qatar wouldn’t be capable to considerably ramp up provides of pure fuel to Europe within the occasion of any disruption to Russian flows, in keeping with three folks accustomed to the scenario.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has spoken to main fuel producers, together with Qatar, about the potential of getting extra shipments despatched to Europe in case a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine interrupts flows. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied having any plans for an invasion.

Qatar, one of many world’s greatest exporters of liquefied pure fuel, is already producing at full capability and most of its cargoes are despatched to Asia below long-term contracts that it may possibly’t break, the folks stated. The Gulf state doesn’t need to compromise these Asian partnerships even when doing so would reap political rewards in Europe and the US, they stated.

The US is ready to make sure various provides protecting a major majority of any potential fuel shortfall, two senior Biden administration officers stated Tuesday. Re-routing provides might take wherever from a number of days to every week or two, the officers stated.

The US is taking a look at a spread of contingency choices and speaking to numerous allies and corporations around the globe, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council stated.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, on Monday. They “discussed Russia’s unprovoked military buildup near Ukraine’s borders,” in keeping with the US State Department.

State-controlled Qatar Energy sells some LNG on the spot market, which might be principally despatched to Europe. But the volumes can be too small to make a lot distinction, the folks stated.

In 2011, Qatar was capable of transfer some cargoes from Europe to Asia when LNG charges surged after Japan switched off its nuclear energy stations following the Fukushima catastrophe. Those switches have been carried out with the approval of Qatar’s European purchasers.

Europe’s change into a extra engaging marketplace for spot LNG suppliers since costs there reached information final month. Yet Qatar has solely shipped six cargoes to northwest Europe, the area’s greatest market, since mid-December, in keeping with ship-tracking knowledge compiled by Bloomberg. Over the identical interval, the US delivered 42 shipments.

Maxed out

Qatar’s vitality minister, Saad Al-Kaabi, stated in October the nation was unable to pump extra fuel to assist carry down costs, which have soared up to now yr as the worldwide financial system rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are maxed out,” Al-Kaabi stated on the time, including that Qatar’s LNG exports have been round 80 million tons a yr. “We’re producing what we can.”

Decisions about whether or not fuel is shipped to Europe or Asia are primarily based on “market forces, he stated.

Qatar is spending virtually $30 billion to extend its output capability by 50 p.c, however the mission isn’t anticipated to yield its first fuel till the top of 2025.

