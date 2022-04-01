Qatar criticized in treatment, deaths of World Cup construction workers

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer closing draw set for Friday in Qatar, the nation’s therapy of staff constructing the sport stadiums and different initiatives is again within the highlight.

Since Qatar was chosen to host the World Cup by FIFA’s Executive Committee 10 years in the past, issues about staff constructing the stadiums and whether or not the nation is appropriate to host the video games have been circulating.

Qatar is constructing seven new stadiums for the finals, a brand new airport, new metro and new roads.

Since the start of development, greater than 6,500 migrant staff from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died, The Guardian reported final yr.

According to an in-depth evaluation of work-related accidents in Qatar by the International Labour Organization (ILO), 500 migrants have been severely injured, with 37,600 struggling delicate to reasonable accidents in 2020. The high causes of great harm had been falls, site visitors accidents and falling objects.

“The transparency shown in the review of the data collection and analysis processes has allowed us to put forward a set of concrete recommendations that can serve as a road map for action,” head of the ILO Project Office in Qatar Max Tuñón stated within the report. “We must move with urgency, as behind each statistic there is a worker and their family.”

The therapy of staff has attracted main scrutiny from advocacy teams. Human Rights Watch, a corporation that conducts analysis and help for human rights, says migrant staff in Qatar are dealing with unlawful wage deductions and unpaid wages for lengthy work shifts.

The group’s report revealed FIFA World Cup 2022 staff in Qatar, between January 2019 and May 2020, “reported some form of wage abuse by their employer such as unpaid overtime, arbitrary deductions, delayed wages, withholding of wages, unpaid wages, or inaccurate wages.”

“With the World Cup months away, the excitement for the tournament is palpable, with the Final Draw serving as an important marker,” stated Germany Director of Human Rights Watch Wenzel Michalski. “It is critically important to ensure that migrant workers who made the tournament possible and were harmed in the process are not forgotten.”

In 2017, the Qatar authorities signed an settlement with ILO, promising to sort out widespread labor exploitation and “align its laws and practices with international labour standards.”

In 2020, Qatar made additional progress for its migrant staff, together with ending the No-Objection Certificate requirement, that means all staff ought to now be capable of change jobs with out their employer’s permission. However, the ILO says the Qatar government has been weak in implementing and enforcing some of the reforms that were introduced.

A spokesperson for Qatar’s Government Communications Office said in a statement final yr that the nation’s “injury and mortality statistics are in line with international best practice and set new standards for the region.”

Newsweek reached out to Qatar officers for remark.