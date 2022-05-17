Qatar emir visits Spain as EU eyes gas alternatives

What is MidCat?

Initially launched in 2003, the 190-kilometre (120-mile) Midi-Catalonia (MidCat) pipeline would pump fuel throughout the Pyrenees from Hostalric simply north of Barcelona to Barbaira in southern France.

Its intention was to move fuel from Algeria by means of Spain to the remainder of the European Union. There are at present solely two small fuel pipelines linking Spain and France.

But following a number of years of labor, the undertaking was deserted in 2019 after power regulators from each nations rejected it amid questions over its environmental influence and profitability.

Why restart it?

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the EU has vowed to finish its dependence on fuel from Russia, which at present provides almost 40 % of the bloc’s fuel wants.

A 750-kilometre deepwater pipeline known as Medgaz already hyperlinks gas-rich Algeria with southern Spain.

A second underwater pipeline, known as GME hyperlinks Spain to Algeria by way of Morocco however Algiers in November shut provide by means of it as a consequence of a diplomatic battle with Rabat.

Spain additionally has six terminals for regasifying and storing liquefied pure fuel (LNG) transported by sea, the biggest community in Europe.

Gas which arrives in Spain by sea and pipeline from Algeria might then be despatched on to the remainder of Europe although MidCat.

The MidCat pipeline is “crucial” to cut back the EU’s reliance on fossil fuels and “end the Kremlin’s blackmail”, EU fee chief Ursula von der Leyen stated Friday in Barcelona in a reference to Russia’s threats to halt its fuel provides to the bloc.

What are the obstacles?

The MidCat pipeline faces a number of hurdles, beginning with its large price ticket estimated in 2018 at €440 million ($460 million). It would additionally take three to 4 years to finish.

“MidCat cannot be approached as a short-term solution,” France’s ambassador to Spain, Jean-Michel Casa, stated throughout an interview with Barcelona-based every day newspaper La Vanguadia in March.

In addition, there’s a lack of connections between France and Germany, the nation which is most fascinated with discovering alternate options to Russian fuel.

It can be “much simpler to bring gas directly by boat to Germany,” stated Thierry Bros, an power knowledgeable on the Science Po college in Paris.

“This would of course require building gas terminals in Germany” however their value wouldn’t be larger than constructing MidCat, he advised AFP.

How a lot assist does MidCat have?

Despite the controversy over its usefulness, MidCat enjoys important assist, particularly in Spain the place the authorities are pushing for Brussels to declare the undertaking to be of “community interest”.

France has thus far been extra reserved however in response to Madrid this place is altering.

There is a brand new “perception of the risks and opportunities” that MidCat brings, Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera stated, including Paris “has understood” that Midcat “must” be constructed.

There are additionally questions over the financing for the undertaking.

Madrid argues Brussels ought to foot the invoice, not Spanish taxpayers, as a result of the undertaking would profit your complete EU.

But the European fee has not but dedicated to funding it.

Spain additionally needs the pipeline to be suitable with the transport of inexperienced hydrogen, within the hopes it will increase its attraction to Brussels which has made financing renewable power tasks a precedence.