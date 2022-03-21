Qatar, Germany vow to strengthen energy cooperation
Qatari Emir and visiting German financial system minister have vowed to
strengthen power cooperation on Sunday, in response to a press release
launched by Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.
During their assembly on Sunday, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin
Hamad Al Thani and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action Robert Habeck reviewed the bilateral ties between the 2
nations and methods to reinforce them in varied fields, notably
within the power sector.
They additionally mentioned the newest developments on regional and
worldwide points, in response to the assertion.
The German minister additionally held a gathering with Qatari Deputy Prime
Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al
Thani, throughout which they mentioned methods to strengthen bilateral
ties, particularly within the financial fields, in response to a press release
launched by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.
The Qatari overseas minister mentioned in a tweet that he and the
German minister held a fruitful dialogue on increasing financial
cooperation to attain the widespread financial and growth
pursuits of the 2 nations, particularly within the expertise,
atmosphere, and power sectors.
After these conferences, German media quoted Habeck as saying that
Germany and Qatar had agreed on a long-term partnership within the
power sector.
The German minister mentioned that the settlement between Berlin and
Doha additionally focuses on creating renewable power initiatives and
measures that improve power effectivity, in response to German media
experiences.