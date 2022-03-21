Qatar, Germany vow to strengthen energy cooperation

Qatari Emir and visiting German financial system minister have vowed to

strengthen power cooperation on Sunday, in response to a press release

launched by Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

During their assembly on Sunday, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin

Hamad Al Thani and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate

Action Robert Habeck reviewed the bilateral ties between the 2

nations and methods to reinforce them in varied fields, notably

within the power sector.

They additionally mentioned the newest developments on regional and

worldwide points, in response to the assertion.

The German minister additionally held a gathering with Qatari Deputy Prime

Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al

Thani, throughout which they mentioned methods to strengthen bilateral

ties, particularly within the financial fields, in response to a press release

launched by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

The Qatari overseas minister mentioned in a tweet that he and the

German minister held a fruitful dialogue on increasing financial

cooperation to attain the widespread financial and growth

pursuits of the 2 nations, particularly within the expertise,

atmosphere, and power sectors.

After these conferences, German media quoted Habeck as saying that

Germany and Qatar had agreed on a long-term partnership within the

power sector.

The German minister mentioned that the settlement between Berlin and

Doha additionally focuses on creating renewable power initiatives and

measures that improve power effectivity, in response to German media

experiences.