Qatar hosts Taliban-US meeting on sidelines of Turkey summit

On the sidelines of a summit in Turkey, Qatar acted as host for a face-to-face assembly on Friday between the Taliban-appointed international minister and an American diplomat for Afghanistan, based on stories from Qatar.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke first with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West.

Video footage launched by Qatar exhibits the Taliban-appointed international minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, strolling into the room the place West was with Sheikh Mohammed. The footage then exhibits the three males all sitting collectively.

“During the meeting, they reviewed the security and political developments in Afghanistan, and ways of coordination and cooperation to achieve stability for the Afghan people and avoid any humanitarian crisis,” the Qatari assertion mentioned.

The assembly within the metropolis of in Antalya, Turkey, got here in the course of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, virtually seven months after US forces withdrew from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the nation in mid-August.

