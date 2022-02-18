Qatar LNG exports down after mega trains outage

Exports of liquefied pure gasoline (LNG) from Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefaction plant have been decrease over the previous few days as two of the power’s mega trains have been down, three business sources mentioned.

LNG exports day by day flows shifting common knowledge from Refinitiv reveals loadings have been down for the previous week, based on Olumide Ajayi, senior LNG analyst.

Two of the sources mentioned that prepare 6 and prepare 7 on the facility have been down since earlier this month, with out including particulars on the rationale for the outage.

The outage at prepare 6 is anticipated to final 4 weeks till early March and is alleged to be common upkeep, one other supply mentioned.

Production capability on the mega trains stands at 7.8 million ton every year (mtpa) every.

Qatar Energy didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark when contacted by Reuters after official working hours and forward of the weekend within the Gulf.

The cause for the prepare 7 outage is unknown and analysts mentioned it’s not the common time for deliberate upkeep, which often occurs between finish of winter and begin of summer time, often known as the shoulder months.

Analysts at Refinitiv mentioned gasoline and LNG markets would possibly to proceed pricing within the bullish information across the Qatari outage and potential discount in LNG arrivals to UK terminals in March.

Qatar, one of many world’s prime LNG producers, has just lately been approached by the US to reroute gasoline provides to Europe in case Russia assaults Ukraine and the United States imposes sanctions on Moscow.

It has most of its volumes locked up below long-term contracts principally to Asian patrons but additionally sends cargoes to Europe.

Qatar Energy plans to develop its LNG output by 40 p.c with the north discipline growth mission, anticipated to return on-line by 2026.

