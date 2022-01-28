Qatar resumes Afghan evacuation flights after two-month halt

Qatar has resumed working passenger evacuation flights from Afghanistan, a senior Qatar authorities supply advised Reuters on Thursday, after a halt of practically two months.

The first flight, operated by Qatar Airways and chartered by the US authorities, departed Kabul for Doha on Wednesday. On board had been 227 civilians, together with US residents, green-card holders and their dependents, the supply mentioned.

Qatar resumed working civilian flights solely after “extensive talks” with the Taliban authorities, the Qatari supply mentioned.

Doha stopped working evacuation flights in early December amid a dispute with the Taliban over which passengers had been permitted to take the flights, one other supply accustomed to the problem advised Reuters.

There had been issues that “opportunistic travelers” had boarded a number of Qatar-bound flights in Kabul that had been supposed solely to evacuate civilians, a diplomatic supply mentioned.

Qatar Airways had operated one or two chartered flights between Kabul and Doha throughout most weeks between late September and early December.

The resumption of Qatar’s flights comes as Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, prepares to satisfy US president Joe Biden in Washington on Jan. 31.

Sheikh Tamim’s go to goals to construct on relations with ally Washington which have strengthened since Doha performed a pivotal position in evacuation efforts throughout the US withdrawal from Afghanistan final summer season.

Qatar and Turkey are in negotiations with the Taliban administration to handle operations at Kabul’s worldwide airport, the landlocked nation’s essential worldwide airlink.

