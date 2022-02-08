Qatar to host gas exporters summit as Ukraine crisis simmers

With Europe fearing for its gasoline provides amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Qatar will host a summit of prime pure gasoline exporters together with Russia this month.

The United States has sought the assistance of its shut ally Qatar in offering emergency provides if pipelines to Western Europe are minimize, in line with US officers.

Organizers didn’t instantly affirm whether or not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin would attend the annual Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit on February 22.

Russia, Iran and Qatar are key members of the discussion board which may also maintain two days of ministerial conferences. The US and Australia, two different main exporters, usually are not a part of the group.

US President Joe Biden vowed on Monday, throughout a gathering with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, to close the Nord Stream 2 gasoline pipeline from Russia to Europe if Moscow launches an invasion of Ukraine.

The large new pipeline has been accomplished, however has but to start funneling pure gasoline to Germany, a route tying energy-hungry Europe ever nearer to Russia.

The EU has additionally been looking for options to Russian gasoline in case of an power disaster. EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson visited Azerbaijan, an observer member of the gasoline discussion board, on Friday in an effort to diversify the continent’s power sources.

The GECF says its 11 members and 7 affiliate nations account for 70 p.c of confirmed gasoline reserves and 51 p.c of world liquefied pure gasoline exports.

