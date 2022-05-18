Qatar to invest $5 billion in Spain’s EU-funded recovery

Qatar’s $300 billion sovereign wealth fund plans to take a position $5 billion in Spanish initiatives, the Gulf state’s ruler mentioned late on Tuesday in a dinner held in his honor in Madrid.

The quantity exhibits how assured Qatar is within the Spanish financial system’s energy, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani mentioned in a speech throughout a dinner held in King Felipe’s Palace in Madrid, a authorities supply advised Reuters on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Qatar’s ruler, who’s visiting Spain this week, is anticipated to signal a bilateral settlement with Spain to put money into the initiatives funded by the European Union COVID restoration funds, the primary such agreements between a member state and a non-EU nation.

The investments, primarily in sustainability and digitalization initiatives, are on account of be applied inside two to a few years, in accordance with that particular person, authorities sources advised Reuters.

Spain, the primary receiver of EU funds, with a complete 140 billion euros ($147.53 billion), about half of its in grants, is scrambling to get help from personal and overseas traders to hurry up the restoration from the document 11 % contraction it suffered in 2020 because of the pandemic.

As a part of efforts to carry up its financial system, Spain needs to construct up an vitality hub round Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) imports and re-export terminals.

The nation has spare LNG capability and goals to place a provide hub for the EU nations in search of to cut back their dependence on Russia.

Spain although nonetheless lacks re-export capability to the north to reside as much as its hub ambitions.

The vitality hub challenge would require extra imports from Qatar, which at present exports 77 million tons of LNG per yr however goals to succeed in 126 million tons by 2027.

Read extra:

Qatar’s emir visits Spain as EU eyes gas alternatives

Football fans snap up Dubai’s luxury short-term lets for Qatar World Cup

Qatar’s Emir arrives in Iran to help salvage 2015 nuclear deal