Qatar’s Emir to visit Iran, Iranian foreign ministry confirms

Qatar’s Emir will go to Iran quickly, Iran’s overseas ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday throughout a information convention.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will go to Iran, Germany, Britain, and different European states beginning this week on a visit anticipated to debate efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and power safety in Europe.

