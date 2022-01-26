Qatar’s emir to visit Washington on Jan. 31

Qatar’s ruling emir plans to go to Washington on Jan. 31, two sources acquainted with the matter advised Reuters, a visit prone to deal with Afghanistan, the safety of gas supplies to Europe in addition to Iran.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani’s go to, the primary since President Joe Biden took workplace a 12 months in the past, comes as Washington discusses with energy-producing states and companies a possible diversion of provides to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned the matter with the international minister of Qatar, a high liquefied pure fuel producer, in a cellphone name on Monday, one of many sources mentioned.

Washington is anxious {that a} attainable Russian army assault on Ukraine might set off US and European sanctions on Moscow, which might then halt the supply of Russian fuel to Europe. Russia denies it plans to assault Ukraine.

Global fuel provides are already tight and Qatar Energy’s shipments are locked into long-term provide contracts which the corporate can’t simply break.

Sheikh Tamim’s go to goals to construct on relations with ally Washington which have strengthened since Doha hosted talks that led to the 2020 deal for US troops to tug out of Afghanistan, and performed a pivotal position in evacuation efforts throughout the US withdrawal. Qatar has additionally develop into the US diplomatic consultant in Afghanistan, now below Islamist Taliban rule.

Qatar and Turkey are in negotiations with the Taliban administration to handle operations at Kabul’s worldwide airport, the landlocked nation’s important worldwide airlink.

Sheikh Tamim and Biden are additionally anticipated to debate efforts by international powers to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran, with which Doha has ties, in addition to efforts to finish the Yemen battle, the sources mentioned.

The emir’s go to additionally comes amid a spiraling row between Qatar Airways and Europe’s Airbus, a rival of US planemaker Boeing.

Airbus revoked a Qatar Airways order for jetliners after the Qatari airline sued the planemaker for greater than $600 million over paint and floor flaws the airline says compelled it to floor 21 A350 jets.

Read extra: Explainer: What are US options for sanctions against Russia’s Putin?