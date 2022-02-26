QEH appoints new chief operations officer | Loop Barbados

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) welcomed its new Chief Operations Officer (COO), Dr Christine Greenidge D.H.A., R.N, on Monday, February 14.

At the tender age of 19, Dr Greenidge deviated from her authentic profession plan, selecting as an alternative to start her profession in healthcare within the subject of nursing.

“Originally, when I was in high school, I wanted to be a physician, and up until my graduation, I was tossing back and forth between being a physician and a nurse,” she says. But what solidified her choice to change into a nurse was her mom. “My mother is a retired nurse… and my mum often came home and shared her nursing stories and many of them were delightful despite the hard work nursing is known for … and innately I have a very caring spirit … so after high school I decided that’s exactly what I wanted to do.”

This led her to realize a Bachelor’s, and a Master’s diploma in Nursing, in addition to a Doctorate in Healthcare Administration.

Dr Greenidge takes nice delight in her background as a nurse. She explains that nursing “is a key discipline that influences the experience of our patients and their families, and they [nurses] are the pillars that hold up a lot of healthcare organisations.”

Consequently, she has used the data obtained by means of her a long time within the nursing occupation to lecture upcoming nurses at a number of schools all through the New York City space, akin to Lehman College and Bronx Community College as a Professor of Nursing, and Business Administration.

However, her nursing and educating expertise are simply a part of what Dr Greenidge brings to the desk. Previously the Associate Executive Director of the New York City Health and Hospital Corporation, the biggest municipal healthcare system within the United States, Dr Greenidge had oversight of a number of inter-disciplinary departments, primarily targeted on affected person care companies, coaching and improvement, customer support and affected person security.

She additionally values being acknowledged as a Patient Safety Officer, accredited by the Institute of Healthcare Improvement (IHI).

“I’m a patient-centred type of person who recognizes the value of every discipline … to achieve outstanding clinical outcomes for patients, and above all their satisfaction … that recognition [Patient Safety]… reminds me of exactly what we’re here for – to cause no harm, and to mitigate risks in causing harm.”

In her new position as COO, Dr Greenidge intends to give attention to customer support and high quality care outcomes. “Within customer service would be patient safety, patient satisfaction, as well as staff satisfaction cause I think they go hand in hand; but also streamlining operations, looking for where we see processes or systems broken and fix them as quickly as we can.”

She hopes to make the QEH a spot the place sufferers and clients are all the time happy with the standard of the service they obtain.

Delighted to affix her colleagues on the QEH, in her first week Dr Greenidge met most of the employees by means of her rounds within the hospital and describes them as passionate individuals, and he or she is wanting ahead to working collaboratively with all of them. However, her final appreciation is for the chance accorded to her by means of the position of COO.

“This position has afforded me the opportunity I have dreamt about for many years, and that is to come back to my native Barbados, and use some of my knowledge and experiences to contribute to the improvement of healthcare.”