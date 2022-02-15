QIA backs new fund by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar | qia, qatar investment authority, sovereign wealth fund, swf, bodhi tree, fundraising, tech, media, consumer tech, southeast asia | FinanceAsia

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), will commit as much as $1 5 billion to a brand new fund arrange media magnate, James Murdoch, and former Star India CEO, Uday Shankar, in response to an announcement by Lupa Systems final week

QIA’s dedication to the brand new funding automobile, referred to as “Bodhi Tree”, will successfully double its publicity to India, which presently stands at round $1 3 billion, Diego López, founder and managing director of consultancy, Global SWF, informed FinanceAsia

“QIA has been beefing up its funding groups throughout most industries and particularly its Asian group in each Doha and Singapore We anticipate this to bump its exercise in Southeast Asia…