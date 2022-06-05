Qld announces $40m to protect koalas and other native species

A $40 million package deal to guard native species throughout Queensland has been introduced by the state authorities and can embody funding to assist defend koalas.

Treasurer Cameron Dick and Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon introduced the funding on Sunday morning. It will embody $24.6 million to assist defend koalas in south-east Queensland, alongside $2 million for wildlife hospitals, together with the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

A younger koala is tagged and measured earlier than being launched into Carindale bushland as a part of a University of Queensland analysis challenge in 2020. Credit:Lucy Stone

The Gold Coast-based hospital treats greater than 14,000 wildlife animals yearly earlier than releasing them again into the wild.

The state authorities additionally introduced $14.7 million for its threatened species program.