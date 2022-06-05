Qld announces $40m to protect koalas and other native species
A $40 million package deal to guard native species throughout Queensland has been introduced by the state authorities and can embody funding to assist defend koalas.
Treasurer Cameron Dick and Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon introduced the funding on Sunday morning. It will embody $24.6 million to assist defend koalas in south-east Queensland, alongside $2 million for wildlife hospitals, together with the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.
The Gold Coast-based hospital treats greater than 14,000 wildlife animals yearly earlier than releasing them again into the wild.
The state authorities additionally introduced $14.7 million for its threatened species program.
“Queensland is home to 85 per cent of Australia’s mammal population, 72 per cent of our native bird species, and 50 per cent of native reptiles and frogs,” the treasurer mentioned.
When requested whether or not it was sufficient funding, Dick mentioned there was “always more we can do”.
“It’s another step forward, further commitment to support the great work of scientists and medical leaders when it comes to animal welfare here on the Gold Coast and across Queensland,” he mentioned.
Scanlon mentioned Queensland had nice conservation success tales, however there was extra work to do.
“Whether that be the bilby, the green turtle, through to the northern hairy-nosed wombat – we want to make sure that we can amp up some of that work, do important work in places like Wild Duck Island, which we recently acquired,” she mentioned.