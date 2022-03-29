Qld COVID hospitalisation rate highest in almost a month

Queensland’s COVID-19 hospitalisation fee is the very best it has been in nearly a month, because the state authorities referred to as for extra well being funding earlier than the federal price range was handed down.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday morning referred to as on the Morrison authorities for additional funding into the state’s well being system amid Queensland’s second wave of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state recorded 10,326 new circumstances on Tuesday from greater than 8000 speedy assessments and 2300 PCR assessments, whereas 9 individuals with COVID died within the earlier 24 hours.

There had been 325 COVID-infected individuals in hospital throughout Queensland, with 14 individuals in ICU.