Qld COVID hospitalisation rate highest in almost a month
Queensland’s COVID-19 hospitalisation fee is the very best it has been in nearly a month, because the state authorities referred to as for extra well being funding earlier than the federal price range was handed down.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday morning referred to as on the Morrison authorities for additional funding into the state’s well being system amid Queensland’s second wave of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The state recorded 10,326 new circumstances on Tuesday from greater than 8000 speedy assessments and 2300 PCR assessments, whereas 9 individuals with COVID died within the earlier 24 hours.
There had been 325 COVID-infected individuals in hospital throughout Queensland, with 14 individuals in ICU.
The final time greater than 300 hospitalisations had been recorded was on March 3.
Authorities have warned in latest weeks of the surge in circumstances and urged eligible individuals to get their vaccine booster as quickly as attainable.
COVID-19 has swept via colleges, prompting some personal colleges to implement masks guidelines, however Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard final week mentioned masks mandates or different public well being measures wouldn’t return at this stage.
Ms Palaszczuk referred to as on the federal authorities for extra money to come back again to Queensland within the federal price range.