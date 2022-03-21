Qld dam bodies were found chained together

Police have revealed that the our bodies of two folks present in a dam in Queensland’s South Burnett area had been chained collectively.

The our bodies of a person, recognized as Darryl Smith, and a lady in her early 40s had been discovered by a member of the general public on the Gordonbrook Dam, about 250km northwest of Brisbane, on Saturday about 3.30pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul McCusker says the lady hasn’t been recognized but and it is nonetheless unclear how the pair died.

“A post mortem is being undertaken tomorrow, and it’s not until that’s undertaken, and our inquiries, that we will be in a position to state how these two people have died,” he informed reporters on Monday.

“What I can tell you is the two people were connected by a chain, that’s correct.”

The pair’s our bodies could have been within the dam for some days as Mr Smith’s white 2004 Holden Commodore station wagon with Queensland registration 306BS3 had been parked within the close by picnic space since March 13.

Sgt McCusker mentioned he wasn’t positive why the our bodies hadn’t been discovered earlier, however indicated they could have been weighed down earlier than turning into dislodged and floating free.

“There is a suggestion they may have been weighted at that time, yes,” he mentioned.

He would not verify if any notice had been discovered on the automotive, however mentioned at this stage detectives weren’t searching for one other particular person concerned within the pair’s deaths.

“We go to these investigations very open minded as to what may have occurred at this stage,” Sgt McCusker mentioned.

Without figuring out the lady’s id, he mentioned, it was additionally exhausting to work out whether or not or not they had been a pair.

He additionally refused to say if Mr Smith had been identified to police earlier than his physique was discovered.

Sgt McCusker mentioned it was unclear the place the 2 had been staying, however a blow-up mattress discovered close to the automotive indicated they’d been staying on the dam.

Police have additionally launched the final identified photograph of Mr Smith alive, taken on the Wondai Post Office on March 10, and referred to as for anybody who noticed him round or after that date to contact them.

“We would love to hear from any of the public who may have seen the van or seen Mr. Smith or a female he may have been travelling with at the time in the Kingaroy area,” Sgt McCusker mentioned.