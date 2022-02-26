Qld deputy opposition leader steps down

Queensland’s deputy opposition chief David Janetzki has introduced he’ll step down from the position together with his household having just lately confronted “physical and mental health challenges”.

In an announcement launched on Saturday Mr Janetzki mentioned he’d suggested the celebration room of his determination after household challenges “during the last few years”.

“Due to work demands across Queensland, these challenges were often met by my wife Mel alone,” he mentioned.

“Our three children also need more of me – and my heart knows that I need more of them.

“Every household makes decisions and this determination is correct for our household right now.”

He thanked Liberal leader David Crisafulli for his “friendship, compassion and understanding” towards his personal circumstances.

Mr Janetzki was elected deputy leader by his colleagues in November 2020.

He will take a “quick break” before continuing in his role as shadow treasurer and shadow spokesman for investment and trade, he said.

Opposition leader David Crisafulli called his deputy a “implausible parliamentarian” and an “even higher household man”.

“I respect and perceive his determination to step down as deputy chief and the in depth journey that comes with it to give attention to the well being of his household,” he mentioned.

“I’ll miss him dearly as deputy chief. He has extra to present in public life.

“The fact he is willing to continue to serve as shadow treasurer and shadow minister for investment and trade after taking a break with his family speaks volumes about the quality person he is.”