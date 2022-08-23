Qld doctors lying to women that abortions are illegal, counsellors reveal

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Maria Boulton mentioned she had not been informed this was taking place. “I haven’t heard of any instances where it is happening – that is not to say it isn’t happening – but it hasn’t come to our attention,” Boulton mentioned. However, Judith Dean of University of Queensland’s School of Public Health mentioned their analysis of 2000 current Children by Choice case research revealed ladies talking of docs misinforming sufferers. “There certainly seemed to be some reports where women were reporting misinformation from doctors around the legality of [abortions] and where they could access it,” Dean mentioned. “So lack of information does seem to be a problem for some of the health workforce.”

Boulton mentioned the AMAQ had been concerned in high-level talks with Queensland Health as being pregnant choices grew to become an rising subject. A significant supplier of privately run being pregnant terminations, MSI Australia, formally Marie Stopes Clinics, now has solely three being pregnant clinics in Queensland. Yvette D’Ath mentioned she “hoped” all docs knew it was authorized to terminate pregnancies in Queensland. Credit:Matt Dennien Two MSI clinics, in Brisbane and Varsity Lakes, present medical terminations (for pregnancies as much as 9 weeks) and just one Brisbane clinic gives surgical terminations (day surgical procedure, for pregnancies as much as 14 weeks). The Greenslopes Day Surgery and East Coast Women’s Centre additionally carry out terminations. Another personal supplier, Options, now not gives surgical terminations.

In a press release to Brisbane Times, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath mentioned she “hoped” all docs knew it was authorized to terminate pregnancies in Queensland. “We reformed the law in 2018 to decriminalise abortion in Queensland,” D’Ath mentioned. “The law is very clear on this, and I would hope that all medical practitioners are giving their patients accurate advice.” She confirmed current talks with Children by Choice and the AMAQ and mentioned a plan to enhance being pregnant providers extra broadly could be launched earlier than the tip of the yr. “Clinical Excellence Queensland [a senior policy unit in Queensland Health] is developing an action plan to support local and timely access to termination of pregnancy services and I expect to receive this later this year,” D’Ath mentioned.

Kelleher mentioned the August Children by Choice convention was informed of issues in offering details about all choices for pregnancies – together with terminations – at Logan, Gold Coast and Townsville. This was confirmed by MSI, which has contracts to terminate pregnancies with a few of Queensland 15 Hospital and Health Services. Boulton mentioned the AMAQ had raised with Queensland Health the impacts of privately run termination clinics closing in Rockhampton and on the Gold Coast. She added that the well being failings in Gladstone, the place obstetrics and gynaecological providers had been now not obtainable, had been grave. Since June 4, Gladstone ladies giving beginning, or contemplating different being pregnant choices, have been despatched to Rockhampton Hospital.