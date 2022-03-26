Qld enters second wave with 9404 new COVID cases on Saturday
Queensland well being authorities have confirmed the state is starting to climb a second wave of Omicron instances, with new COVID-19 infections dipping barely to 9404 on Saturday after the state recorded 9730 instances on Friday.
Eight deaths have been recorded on Saturday and there was an additional 10 per cent jump in hospitalisations — now at 295, with 19 in intensive care.
The growth comes as officers proceed to depend the price of the now all however jettisoned resort quarantine scheme.
On Friday, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath stated the federal government was protecting an in depth eye on the figures, nevertheless it was too early to foretell when the wave would peak. “We’re not sure when this wave is going to peak, but we expect some time in April,” she stated.
Infections have steadily risen during the last fortnight in Queensland, with authorities confirming there was a 54 per cent leap in instances during the last two weeks.
The variety of individuals in hospital climbed barely to 265 on Friday, with 14 of these in ICU, whereas three deaths have been additionally recorded. There are additionally 2400 well being staff furloughed resulting from testing optimistic or being an in depth contact of a case, which has doubled within the final week.
Despite the rising instances numbers pushed by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant, there are not any plans to vary Queensland’s present measures to include the virus, with Chief Health Officer John Gerrard saying they have been adequate.
“This is occurring exactly as expected, we expected another wave of this virus, it’s happening perhaps a little earlier than we thought,” Dr Gerrard stated. “This will continue to happen over the next few months and years, this virus will wax and wane, and we’re not going to overreact every time that happens.”