Qld enters second wave with 9404 new COVID cases on Saturday

Queensland well being authorities have confirmed the state is starting to climb a second wave of Omicron instances, with new COVID-19 infections dipping barely to 9404 on Saturday after the state recorded 9730 instances on Friday.

Eight deaths have been recorded on Saturday and there was an additional 10 per cent jump in hospitalisations — now at 295, with 19 in intensive care.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath and Chief Health Officer John Gerrard converse to media throughout a COVID replace at Parliament House. Credit:Matt Dennien

The growth comes as officers proceed to depend the price of the now all however jettisoned resort quarantine scheme.

On Friday, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath stated the federal government was protecting an in depth eye on the figures, nevertheless it was too early to foretell when the wave would peak. “We’re not sure when this wave is going to peak, but we expect some time in April,” she stated.