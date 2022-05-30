Qld hard man Cotter to aim up in Origin

In a boxing ring it would not be a good struggle, however Queensland bolter Reuben Cotter has no fears in his State of Origin match-up with Isaah Yeo.

The North Queensland 23-year-old will begin at lock for Billy Slater’s facet, one in all 4 debutants named within the 17 for the Sydney opener subsequent Wednesday.

The story of the tape might strike concern into the Queensland camp, with the 180cm, 95kg Cotter giving freely 15cm and 11kg to the Penrith captain.

But the father-to-be – Cotter’s companion is predicted their first little one within the coming weeks – has never shirked it when preventing up a division.

In truth it is aided his rise, with Cotter’s transition from utility ahead and hooker to middle-forward powerhouse a key motive behind his and the Cowboys’ excellent 2022 type.

“I’m excited (to aim up), can’t wait for those first exchanges,” Cotter mentioned of his beginning berth.

“That’s what it’s all about in that arena … I don’t reckon size matters too much. It’s about the fight in the dog.”

The Mackay product has at all times had a repute for felling giants, with Queensland teammate and former junior rival Kalyn Ponga recalling his tackling prowess of their schoolboy battles.

It’s no shock Cotter rated fellow North Queensland workhorse lock Dallas Johnson an inspiration, not that coach Billy Slater is serious about comparisons.

Asked if Cotter would possibly play in “the Johnson mould”, Slater replied: “I’m expecting it to be in the Reuben Cotter mould. He’s got his own mould of footy.

“Anyone that is heard me discuss Reuben, they perceive how necessary I see his position within the crew.

“His was one of the first names I wrote down.”

Cotter’s type has allowed pack monster Tino Fa’asuamaleaui to shift into the entrance row, with fellow debutant Pat Carrigan on the bench and Jai Arrow relegated to the prolonged squad.

Slater mentioned Arrow’s slip-up final season, when he was suspended for breaching COVID-19 protocols by inviting a visitor into camp, had not performed a component in his demotion.

“One hundred per cent no. We’ve got a real luxury in that middle forwards battle at the minute,” Slater mentioned.

“You’ve got to focus on who’s in there, not who isn’t.

“He’s going to want to play for Queensland sooner or later, I can see that.

“And he’s got a great attitude; he’ll be ready to go if we need him.”