Qld laws protecting journalists’ sources to be extended to CCC by mid-2023

Queensland’s Attorney-General says newly enacted legal guidelines defending journalists’ sources shall be prolonged to corruption watchdog proceedings by mid-2023, after the state largely fell into line with different Australian jurisdictions this week.

Shannon Fentiman stated session with stakeholders would happen this yr, with laws to observe within the first half of subsequent yr, after the safety for journalists towards revealing sources handed parliament on Thursday.

The newly handed legal guidelines will shield journalists from being compelled to disclose the identification of their sources as a part of court docket proceedings. Credit:Robert Shakespeare

The authorities blocked a push by the LNP opposition and Greens MPs to amend the invoice debated this week to increase the protections to Crime and Corruption Commission proceedings, with Fentiman citing the “complex” nature of legal guidelines underpinning the watchdog.

“We have committed to extending shield laws to CCC proceedings,” she stated in a press release.