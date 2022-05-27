Qld laws protecting journalists’ sources to be extended to CCC by mid-2023
Queensland’s Attorney-General says newly enacted legal guidelines defending journalists’ sources shall be prolonged to corruption watchdog proceedings by mid-2023, after the state largely fell into line with different Australian jurisdictions this week.
Shannon Fentiman stated session with stakeholders would happen this yr, with laws to observe within the first half of subsequent yr, after the safety for journalists towards revealing sources handed parliament on Thursday.
The authorities blocked a push by the LNP opposition and Greens MPs to amend the invoice debated this week to increase the protections to Crime and Corruption Commission proceedings, with Fentiman citing the “complex” nature of legal guidelines underpinning the watchdog.
“We have committed to extending shield laws to CCC proceedings,” she stated in a press release.
The newly handed legal guidelines will shield journalists from being compelled to disclose the identification of their sources as a part of court docket proceedings. The additional adjustments, to return as a part of separate work across the Crime and Corruption Act, will decide easy methods to incorporate such protections there.
However, such legal guidelines might come too late for a journalist and detective being prosecuted by the CCC over an alleged info leak, put ahead as a case highlighting the need for such protections.
All 5 submissions to the invoice that handed on Thursday – from the Bar Association of Queensland, the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties, Australia’s Right To Know coalition of media organisations, the Queensland Law Society and the Human Rights Law Centre – had known as for such an extension.
The HRLC had additionally really helpful “the same approach should be taken for commissions of inquiry and coronial inquests”.
The ACT’s protect legal guidelines enable a journalist’s privilege declare to be made with its anti-corruption physique, as does one of many NSW our bodies with comparable powers to Queensland’s CCC. Laws in Victoria and Western Australia don’t afford such protections below their respective companies.