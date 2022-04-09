Qld man charged with woman’s murder

A Queensland man has been charged with murdering a lady in Cairns.

Emergency providers have been known as to a unit within the suburb of Manunda on Friday morning to search out the 47-year-old girl unconscious.

Police say the lady had been assaulted and was struggling severe head accidents.

She died on the scene about 6.20am.

A 47-year-old man who was recognized to the lady was taken into custody on the scene.

He has been charged with homicide (home violence offence) and refused police bail.

The man will seem on the Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14