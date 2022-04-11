Qld man denies drink spiking and rapes

A Brisbane man has denied spiking a 33-year-old girl’s drink and raping her after the pair met utilizing a courting app.

Jon Dennis Gurney confronted Brisbane District Court on Monday on the primary day of his trial on two prices of rape and one cost of administering an unknown drug meaning to commit a sexual act.

Jurors are anticipated to listen to from six witnesses over the girl’s interplay with Gurney over two weeks in October and November 2019, prosecutor Michael Andronicus mentioned in his opening.

The single girl met Gurney on Tinder, speaking through the applying for 3 or 4 days earlier than assembly on October 28.

She says they “hit it off” and talked and kissed a number of instances earlier than falling asleep in the identical mattress, Mr Andronicus mentioned.

Over the following few days the pair met for drinks and had consensual intercourse twice, and the girl gave Gurney a cell phone when he mentioned his was smashed or damaged, the Crown advised the court docket.

In return he promised $350, however claimed he could not entry money that day, Mr Andronicus mentioned.

“Things took a turn for the worse” when the pair have been ingesting collectively on November 1.

She was left alone for about 20 minutes earlier than discovering Gurney on the bar.

“She recalled seeing he was high-five-ing everybody and buying drinks for people,” Mr Andronicus advised jurors.

When the girl confronted him, Gurney pushed her towards the bar and advised her to “f*** off”, he mentioned within the opening.

“He told her he had been in a fight and to leave him alone,” the prosecutor added.

Mr Andronicus mentioned the pair agreed to have a final drink – which the girl says she sculled – earlier than entering into an Uber.

The girl claims Gurney advised her it was “time for some fun” after they acquired house as he had slipped MDMA into her drink.

At her home he walked into her bed room saying she was “going to pay” and “nobody makes a fool out of me” earlier than raping her, Mr Andronicus advised the court docket.

After Gurney had left the girl discovered “Sorry babe” written on a post-it word.

The alleged rape was reported to police greater than every week later when the girl went to the Redcliffe Hospital.

In body-worn digital camera footage performed to the court docket the sobbing girl tells police Gurney mentioned she “deserved it” when she yelled at him.

“I was screaming out in pain”, she says.

The court docket was advised that messages between the 2 will type a part of the proof earlier than the jury.

The trial earlier than Judge Michael Rackemann continues.