Qld man drowns in golf course lake

A Queensland man has drowned in a golf course lake after a drunken dare to swim out to a water function.

The 23-year-old accepted the problem to swim in a lake on the Gold Coast’s Emerald Lakes Golf Club about 9.45pm on Sunday, police stated.

“Mucking around with mates and he’s gone under the surface and drowned,” Superintendent Geoff Sheldon advised the ABC.

Superintendent Sheldon stated the person was seen “floundering” earlier than slipping beneath the water.

The man was dragged from the water about 10 minutes later however couldn’t be revived.

“It would appear that he had been drinking in the afternoon and the fatal mix of alcohol and water seems to have taken another victim,” Supt Sheldon stated.

A report might be ready for the coroner.