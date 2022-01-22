Qld police react to Hottest 100 frontrunner

It may very well be the most important curveball to this yr’s Triple j’s Hottest 100, with even the Queensland police throwing their help behind the catchy cowl.

Triple J’s Hottest 100 countdown is right here and there’s one query everybody has: Whether The Wiggles may take out the highest spot.

While their fan base is generally a lot youthful than the radio station’s demographic, there’s a groundswell of help for the group’s cowl of Tame Imapala’s ‘Elephant’ to take out the highest spot.

It’s even obtained the help of the Queensland Police, with their Twitter account tweeting out: “Investigations have commenced into how The Wiggles created such a banger.”

The Wiggles debuted their model of the indie favorite on Triple j’s Like A Version phase in March final yr, with the YouTube video of the music racking up over 3 million views. The funky rendition even featured a fast detour to one of many group’s most well-known music’s ‘Fruit Salad’.

Even if the Tame Impala cowl doesn’t take out the highest spot, it’s acquired lots of social media commentary from the humorous to the outraged.

“drivers license not being in the top 10 just means more room for the wiggles to come out on top,” wrote one ardent supporter, referring to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ taking out the thirteenth spot.

“My fellow campers continually refer to today as Australia Day because the Hottest 100 is on so Triple J’s decision to move the date can be considered a raging success,” tweeted journalist, Brad Walter. “However, none of them believe me when I tell them that The Wiggles, will win.”

Others had been extra aggravated on the risk.

“If the Wiggles take out the top spot in the Hottest 100, the whole thing is a joke,” tweeted one harsh critic.

According to the eerily correct Hottest 100 prediction web site, Warm Tunas, ‘Elephant’ is more than likely to take out this yr’s successful observe, with ‘the angel of 8th ave.’ by Sydney band Gang of Youths and ‘Stay’ by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber rounding out the highest three spots.