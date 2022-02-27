Qld Premier’s plea as ‘rain bomb’ hammers southeast Qld

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has issued an pressing plea for residents to remain residence as a ‘rain bomb’ batters the state.

At least six folks have died in “life-threatening” flooding that has smashed the state, with some calling it Queensland’s worst climate catastrophe because the notorious 2011 floods.

But the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned folks within the southeast coast to brace for damaging winds and extra heavy rainfall.

On Sunday Ms Palaszczuk mentioned the climate seemed to be easing within the Sunshine Coast and Gympie areas however urged folks to not journey.

“If you don’t have to be on the roads, please do not be,” she mentioned.

“This water is unrelenting at the moment,” she mentioned.

“There’s a rain bomb sitting on the entire south east.

“It is constant and it’s now going to be with us for another 24 hours.”

Ms Palaszczuk mentioned numerous water was arising in areas across the Brisbane river, with Wivenhoe Dam’s capability standing round 16o per cent.

She additionally urged folks to preserve consuming water as a result of a therapy system at Mount Crosby experiencing points.

The extreme climate warning was issued for the coast and elements of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts on Sunday morning.

The BOM has warned greater than 200mm might fall over six hours and “life-threatening flash flooding” might comply with.

An emergency alert has additionally been issued for residents in Beachmere, north of Brisbane, warning properties “may have no water” as a result of an influence outage.

“With Beachmere inaccessible due to flooded roads, Unitywater is investigating options to make the pump operational again,” the alert reads.

On Saturday, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner took to Twitter to share the council’s newest flood modelling.

He mentioned in a single day flows mixed with attainable Wivenhoe Dam releases and excessive tide might trigger water to enter properties throughout town.

“Residents in low-lying areas should make sure they’re prepared. Stock up on sandbags at our depots, ensure your household has essentials and know when it’s time to leave,” Mr Schrinner wrote.

On Sunday morning, a person’s physique was present in a automotive in floodwaters in Indooroopilly.

He is the sixth individual confirmed to have died in the course of the climate catastrophe, with an SES volunteer perishing in floodwaters after making an attempt to rescue stranded residents within the Lockyer Valley.

The physique of a Goomboorian man, 37, was present in Gympie floodwaters on Saturday.

Areas north of Brisbane have borne the brunt of the devastating deluge, with hundreds of houses with out energy.

In Gympie, town’s CBD was inundated with water and a number of houses have been evacuated as as much as 950mm fell within the area.

Multiple roads throughout the Sunshine Coast additionally stay reduce off.

Emergency companies have responded to greater than 6000 requires flood associated issues.