Qld quarantine hubs may be used for COVID-positive cruisers and crews

The state authorities will speak with the cruise ship business about how passengers and crew members who take a look at optimistic to COVID-19 might use Queensland’s quarantine services, as uncertainty continues over how the Wellcamp and Pinkenba hubs can be used now quarantine has been scrapped.

On Friday, Queensland authorities introduced family shut contacts would not must isolate, bringing the state consistent with NSW and Victoria.

Under the modifications, which can come into impact on Thursday, April 28, unvaccinated worldwide travellers will even not must quarantine, with COVID-19 already widespread in the neighborhood.

But the easing of restrictions prompted questions over how the state’s two quarantine services – the state-leased Wellcamp hub at Toowoomba and the federal authorities’s Pinkenba centre close to the airport – could be used.