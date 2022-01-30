Qld records 8580 new Covid cases

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has introduced main modifications for faculties and workplaces because the state’s Omicron outbreak continues.

Return to highschool and work was delayed by two weeks because the state battled the Omicron outbreak.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is adamant she made the fitting choice.

“We’re going through our peak, and we delayed the school term because of that,” she mentioned on Sunday.

“I’m confident we made the right decision to delay schools for two weeks.”

Queensland recorded 8580 new Covid infections because the Premier flagged a shift for the state’s faculties and workplaces from February 7.

All lecturers, workers and college students will return to the classroom in simply over every week, with workplace staff additionally inspired to return.

Masks will probably be necessary in all secondary faculties, whereas solely strongly inspired from Year 3 and up in main faculties.

Teachers will be capable to take away their masks to show and college students can take them off whereas seated. Masks may also be obtainable at faculties.

Students and lecturers gained’t be required to take fast antigen exams to attend faculty, but when college students develop signs they are going to be despatched house with a fast antigen take a look at.

“We want our schools to be a safe place and we want our parents to have confidence and their children to know exactly what they need to do going back,” Ms Palaszczuk mentioned.

“It’s really important that if you are sick, stay home, don’t go to school.”

Office staff may also be inspired to return to their workplaces from February 7.

Masks may also be mandated for staff indoors.

Ms Palaszczuk mentioned the state was transferring in a constructive trajectory, regardless of 13 deaths recorded on Sunday.

The state can also be starting to see a drop in instances, with Saturday numbers reducing from 10,391 reported the day earlier than.

“In encouraging news, the numbers are coming down,” the Premier mentioned.

“We’re seeing a decline in hospitalisations on the Gold Coast, in Ipswich, Logan and Brisbane South.

“This is encouraging news but we’re still not out of the woods.”

The variety of folks with Covid in hospital dropped to 745, down from 853, whereas intensive care admission numbers fell to 41 from 53.

Chief well being officer John Gerrard on Saturday mentioned the state had reached roughly the midpoint of its Omicron outbreak.

“We’re going to see a steady fall in hospitalisations over the course of three or four days in the various regions of Queensland,” he mentioned.

“This is the peak, it’s not the end. The unknown is what happens as those numbers decline, what the tail looks like. We’re only sort of halfway through.”