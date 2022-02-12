Qld reports 3660 new cases, 13 deaths

Queensland has recorded 3660 new circumstances of COVID-19 within the final 24 hours, and 13 deaths.

The variety of circumstances fell 2317 from the earlier 24 interval, when greater than 5900 new circumstances had been reported, and 14 deaths.

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard mentioned a “technical error” meant the variety of circumstances is probably not correct for the latest reporting interval however it could doubtless be mounted over the approaching 24 hours.

He added that the state’s hospitals had been performing higher than the federal government’s predictions, an achievement he attributed to vaccination.

“We were predicting at least three to five thousand admissions to hospitals across Queensland,” he mentioned.

“In the end there were less than a thousand.”

“This (variant of the) virus is at least as virulent as the original virus we saw in Italy and New York,” he mentioned.

“Were it not for vaccination the situation would have been catastrophic.”

The state is presently managing greater than 33,000 energetic circumstances of the virus, with 538 folks in hospital, and 49 in ICUs.

Of those that died, three had been of their 50s and 60s, eight had been of their 70s and 80s and two of their 90s.

Six folks had been unvaccinated in opposition to COVID-19, two had had one dose, 4 had acquired two doses and 4 had acquired boosters.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick mentioned the state’s vaccination charges had been progressing and 92.31 per cent of eligible folks over 16 have acquired one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.2 per cent have acquired two pictures and 61.2 per cent have acquired a booster dose.

Some 655 college kids examined constructive for COVID-19 within the final 24 hours, up barely from the earlier 24 hours, when 633 school-aged kids examined constructive.

Despite a knowledge difficulty in registering PCR assessments, Dr Gerrard mentioned many constructive ends in college kids had been registered via fast antigen assessments.