Qld SA Sheffield Shield clash hit by Brisbane floods

Queensland’s Sheffield Shield conflict with South Australia on the Gabba can be a three-day contest as a result of Brisbane’s floods

Organisers have deserted the primary day of play within the Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and South Australia on the Gabba as a result of Brisbane’s floods.

The match was scheduled to start on Wednesday however Cricket Australia, Queensland Cricket and Stadiums Queensland agreed play on the primary day wouldn’t be potential.

The recreation will now be a three-day contest beginning on Thursday with prolonged hours for the rest of the match.

“Considering the amount of rain that has fallen, Dave (Sandurski, Gabba curator) and his team have done amazing things to have a venue potentially ready to play,” Queensland Cricket chief govt Terry Svenson mentioned.

The match is the fifth-placed Bulls’ penultimate recreation of the Shield marketing campaign forward of a conflict with Tasmania in Hobart from March 23. The Redbacks are final on the ladder and not using a win from their six matches.

Both sides are depleted as a result of Australia squad members being away on the tour of Pakistan. Queensland are lacking Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Mark Steketee whereas South Australia are with out Travis Head and Alex Carey, with Henry Hunt set to captain South Australia for the primary time.