Quad Foreign Ministers’ meet in Australia next week

The two-day ministerial-level assembly of Quad Foreign Ministers is slated to be held subsequent week in Australia, Trend reviews citing The Tribune India.

While the ultimate schedule is but to be introduced, a four-day block between February 9 and 12 has been introduced by the US. Secretary of State Antony J Blinken will journey to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii from February 7 to 13.

Blinken shall be in Australia between February 9 and 12 for the Quad assembly, an announcement mentioned.

The Quad companions will focus on advancing cooperation on Covid vaccination supply, humanitarian help, maritime safety, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, countering disinformation, local weather change, and significant and rising applied sciences.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is anticipated to journey to Australia for the assembly slated in Melbourne.

The final Quad Foreign Ministers’ assembly was held nearly in February 2021.