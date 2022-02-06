Europe

Quad Foreign Ministers’ meet in Australia next week

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham8 mins ago
0 1 minute read



The two-day ministerial-level assembly of Quad Foreign Ministers is slated to be held subsequent week in Australia, Trend reviews citing The Tribune India.

While the ultimate schedule is but to be introduced, a four-day block between February 9 and 12 has been introduced by the US. Secretary of State Antony J Blinken will journey to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii from February 7 to 13.

Blinken shall be in Australia between February 9 and 12 for the Quad assembly, an announcement mentioned.

The Quad companions will focus on advancing cooperation on Covid vaccination supply, humanitarian help, maritime safety, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, countering disinformation, local weather change, and significant and rising applied sciences.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is anticipated to journey to Australia for the assembly slated in Melbourne.

The final Quad Foreign Ministers’ assembly was held nearly in February 2021.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham8 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button