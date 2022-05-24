Quad summit 2022: Live updates

Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo on May 23. (Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images)

Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is attending the Quad, after profitable the election on Saturday and being sworn-in Monday.

And Chinese chief Xi Jinping performed a central position within the election that was dogged by allegations of overseas interference and partly fought on problems with nationwide safety.

Souring relations: Australia’s relations with China have deteriorated below the Liberal-National coalition’s stint in authorities — which began concurrently Xi’s rule.

Relations soured additional in 2020 when the Australian authorities referred to as for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19. China responded with sanctions towards Australian exports, together with beef, barley, wine, and rock lobster.

China’s response hardened public attitudes in Australia and pushed Canberra to guide the cost towards China’s coercive actions.

Xi’s face on adverts: Throughout the marketing campaign interval forward of the election, Xi’s face was splashed throughout billboards, with adverts claiming he backed sure candidates — which is solely authorized, since there are not any legal guidelines in Australia on reality in political promoting.

Andrew Hughes, a advertising skilled on the Australian National University, says Australia is called the “Wild West” in relation to political promoting, however the usage of China on this marketing campaign had nonetheless been outstanding.

“It’s actually more noticeable, I think, in this election than I’ve ever seen the use of a foreign government in election campaigns outside wartime,” Hughes mentioned.

