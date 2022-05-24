Quad summit started in Tokyo

The second in-person summit of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue

(Quad) leaders, the place Japan, the US, India and Australia are

members, began in Tokyo on Tuesday. The summit opening was

broadcast by the nationwide public TV, Trend reviews citing TASS.

Key subjects of forthcoming talks are anticipated to be regional

safety, deepening of quadrilateral cooperation and implementation

of the free and open Indo-Pacific Region idea.

The dialog was based in 2007 because the mechanism of interplay

within the Asia-Pacific Region and within the Indian Ocean zone. The first

Quad summit was staged in March 2021.