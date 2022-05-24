Europe
Quad summit started in Tokyo
The second in-person summit of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue
(Quad) leaders, the place Japan, the US, India and Australia are
members, began in Tokyo on Tuesday. The summit opening was
broadcast by the nationwide public TV, Trend reviews citing TASS.
Key subjects of forthcoming talks are anticipated to be regional
safety, deepening of quadrilateral cooperation and implementation
of the free and open Indo-Pacific Region idea.
The dialog was based in 2007 because the mechanism of interplay
within the Asia-Pacific Region and within the Indian Ocean zone. The first
Quad summit was staged in March 2021.