Quad to strengthen cyber, counter-terrorism cooperation: Australian FM

Countries within the Quad grouping will strengthen cooperation on cyber- and counter-terrorism, together with on ransomware assaults, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne stated after assembly her counterparts from India, Japan and the United States.

The 4 nations pledged on Friday to deepen cooperation to make sure the Indo-Pacific area was free from “coercion”, a thinly-veiled swipe at China’s rising financial and army enlargement.

The Quad mentioned humanitarian and catastrophe response within the area, and agreed to assist fight unlawful fishing, she stated.

“We agreed to boost maritime security support for Indo Pacific partners to strengthen their maritime domain awareness and ability to develop their offshore resources, to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight and to combat challenges such as illegal fishing.”

