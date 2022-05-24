Quad’s $50 Billion Infrastructure Investment Plan In Indo-Pacific

Quad Summit: Japan, US, India and Australia plan to take a position at the least $50 billion in Indo-Pacific area.

Tokyo:

Japan, the United States, India and Australia plan to take a position at the least $50 billion into infrastructure tasks within the Asia-Pacific area, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida mentioned Tuesday.

“In the infrastructure sector, we announce that we will aim to invest more than $50 billion over the next five years to assist projects in the Indo-Pacific region,” he mentioned after a summit of the so-called Quad grouping in Tokyo.

