Quake swarm hits Portugal volcanic island

About 1100 small earthquakes have rattled considered one of Portugal’s mid-Atlantic volcanic islands in lower than 48 hours, placing authorities within the Azores archipelago on alert as consultants assess what they’ve described as a “seismic crisis”.

Rui Marques, head of the area’s seismo-volcanic surveillance centre CIVISA, instructed Reuters on Monday the earthquakes, with a magnitude starting from 1.9 to three.3, had been recorded on the island of Sao Jorge since Saturday afternoon.

He mentioned many of the earthquakes, which have brought on no injury thus far, had been reported alongside the island’s volcanic fissure of Manadas, which final erupted in 1808.

Sao Jorge, considered one of 9 islands which make up the Azores, is house to about 8400 folks and is a part of the archipelago’s central group, which incorporates the favored vacationer locations of Faial and Pico, that are additionally volcanic.

The sudden enhance in seismic exercise is harking back to the earthquake swarms detected previous to the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island final yr, about 1400km southeast of the Azores.

Over 85 days, that eruption destroyed hundreds of properties and crops.

However, CIVISA has but to ascertain what the sequence of tremors would possibly signify.

“It is still not possible to know the behaviour pattern of this seismic crisis,” Marques instructed Lusa information company.

CIVISA has despatched groups to the bottom to arrange two extra seismic monitoring stations on the island and to measure soil gases, an indicator of volcanic exercise.

In a press release on Sunday, the regional Civil Protection authority mentioned it had already contacted native mayors and hearth items, and requested them to “remain vigilant” and assist the folks of Sao Jorge if wanted.

It urged folks to remain calm, keep knowledgeable and observe the suggestions of officers.

Only 63 of the 1100 earthquakes registered thus far have been felt by the inhabitants, Marques instructed Lusa.

“We must be a bit concerned,” Marques instructed Antena 1 radio station.

“We should not raise an alarm but we will be attentive to the evolution of the situation.”